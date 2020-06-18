Juvenile Apprehended In Foot Chase After Carjacking Injuring Victim

A juvenile was arrested after a brief foot chase for an alleged carjacking

The incident took place around 5 a.m., Thursday, June 18, when Bridgeport Police received word of a stolen vehicle and a person assaulted, said Scott Appleby, director of the City's Emergency Management Department.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle, a black Toyota Highlander taken in Stratford, in the Noble Avenue area when the vehicle fled from the officer, Appleby said.

The vehicle became disabled a short time later and a juvenile was apprehended after a brief foot chase, he added.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries when he was struck with an unknown object.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bridgeport Police by calling 203-576-8477.

