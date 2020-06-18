Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CT Hospitalizations Fall Below 200 Statewide After Peaking At 2,000
Police & Fire

Juvenile Apprehended In Foot Chase After Carjacking Injuring Victim

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Bridgeport Police arrested a juvenile in connection with a carjacking incident.
Bridgeport Police arrested a juvenile in connection with a carjacking incident. Photo Credit: File

A juvenile was arrested after a brief foot chase for an alleged carjacking

The incident took place around 5 a.m., Thursday, June 18, when Bridgeport Police received word of a stolen vehicle and a person assaulted, said Scott Appleby, director of the City's Emergency Management Department.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle, a black Toyota Highlander taken in Stratford, in the Noble Avenue area when the vehicle fled from the officer, Appleby said.

The vehicle became disabled a short time later and a juvenile was apprehended after a brief foot chase, he added.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries when he was struck with an unknown object. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bridgeport Police by calling 203-576-8477.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.