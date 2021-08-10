Jet Skier Found Dead In Connecticut River

CT Environmental Conservation Police officers are investigating a boating fatality believed to involve a single jet skier on the Connecticut River.

The jet skier was found around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, in Middlesex County in Haddam, after DEEP received calls from passing boaters of a jet ski adrift near the Salmon River boat launch, said Tony Russell, spokesman for DEEP.

A police boat arrived on the scene in less than 15 minutes recovered a body from the water, Russell said.

The victim’s identification is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

Middlesex County is included in the Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown metropolitan area known as Greater Hartford.

The Salmon River boat launch is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation.

