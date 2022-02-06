Contact Us
Police & Fire

Investigation Underway After Body Found In Wooded Area In Fairfield County

Nicole Valinote
An investigation is underway after authorities found a body in a wooded area in Fairfield County. Photo Credit: Shelton Police Department on Facebook

The discovery was made  Saturday, Feb. 5 in Shelton.

Police coordinated a search with Echo House Ambulance and Shelton Fire Department after following leads in a recent missing person case, according to the Shelton Police Department.

During the search, the body of a deceased male was found in a wooded area. Police did not announce the identity of the deceased.

Authorities said there appeared to be no signs of foul play.

