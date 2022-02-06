Investigation Underway After Body Found In Wooded Area In Fairfield County

An investigation is underway after authorities found a body in a wooded area in Fairfield County.

The discovery was made Saturday, Feb. 5 in Shelton.

Police coordinated a search with Echo House Ambulance and Shelton Fire Department after following leads in a recent missing person case, according to the Shelton Police Department.

During the search, the body of a deceased male was found in a wooded area. Police did not announce the identity of the deceased.

Authorities said there appeared to be no signs of foul play.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.