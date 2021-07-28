Intoxicated Fairfield County Man Grabs, Yells At Bank Employees, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly harassing and grabbing employees at an area bank.

Martin Marusak, age 49, was arrested on Monday, July 26, when Greenwich Police responded to the Greenwich Bank & Trust at 1103 East Putnam Ave., for a report of a man grabbing the bank manager.

According to Greenwich PD Captain Mark E. Zuccerella, Marusak was intoxicated and was acting belligerent, and attempted to grab the branch manager's arm.

He also allegedly yelling and cursing at employees.

When police arrived, they were able to identify Marusak, a Greenwich resident, located and arrested him on the charge of disorderly conduct.

Marusak was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.