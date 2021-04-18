IDs Released For Three People Killed In Fatal, Wrong-Way I-84 Crash

The identities have been released for the three people killed when an SUV traveling the wrong way on a busy stretch of Interstate 84 crashed into another vehicle, according to authorities.

The crash happened Saturday, April 17 at around 6 p.m. in Central Massachusetts when one of the vehicles involved, a 2009 Nissan Murano, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes in Worcester County, near Exit 6B in Sturbridge, Massachusetts State Police said.

The Nissan struck a 2011 Volvo XC60 traveling east on the eastbound side, according to state police.

Lifesaving efforts were immediately attempted by responding cruisers, however, the crash resulted in fatal injuries to one occupant in one vehicle and two occupants in a second vehicle, state police said.

The crash resulted in fatal injuries to the operator of the Nissan, identified as Deyja Jackson, age 40, of Worcester, and fatal injuries to the operator and passenger in the Volvo, identified as Irene Karam, age 83, of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Patricia Knauer, age 62, of Deland, Florida, respectively.

The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Responding agencies were:

Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police,

State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County,

State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section,

State Police Crime Scene Services Section,

Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Sturbridge Fire and EMS,

Southbridge Fire,

MassDOT,

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

