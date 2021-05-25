Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Major Chlorine Shortage Could Cause Pool Closures
Police & Fire

IDs Released For CT Man, Woman Killed After Being Hit By Two Vehicles, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The identities of two people hit and killed by two vehicles have been released.
The identities of two people hit and killed by two vehicles have been released. Photo Credit: East Hartford Police

The identities have been released for two pedestrians hit and killed in Connecticut.

Hartford County residents Bianka Romero, age 21, of Windsor, and Marc Plaza, age 22, of East Hartford, were found dead in East Hartford shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, May 24.

Emergency units from the East Hartford Police and Fire departments responded and located the two unresponsive adults in the roadway, in the area of Roberts Street between Forbes Street and Olde Roberts Street,  said Lieutenant Joshua Litwin of the East Hartford Police Department.

They were transported by ambulance to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. 

A preliminary investigation indicates that while traveling westbound, the two stopped their vehicle within the left westbound travel lane. 

 After exiting their vehicle, they were struck by two other vehicles traveling eastbound in the eastbound travel lanes, Litwin said. 

Operators of the other vehicles remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators. 

"Specific circumstances remain under investigation; at this time it appears this was a tragic accident," Litwin added. "Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all involved and impacted by this tragic event."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.