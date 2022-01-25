ID Released For Woman Killed In Fairfield County Crash

A Long Island woman who died a day after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County has been identified by police.

Suffolk County resident Lauren Orlando, age 38, of East Islip, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, following a crash in Stamford with another vehicle, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police Department.

The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the intersection of Broad Street and Greyrock Place, Booth said.

According to the Stamford Police Department’s Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Squad, a 2020 Honda Civic being operated by Orlandowas traveling northbound on Greyrock Place approaching Broad Street. In the intersection, the Honda collided with a 2005 Toyota Rav-4 that was traveling westbound on Broad Street,

After the collision, the Honda continued north on Greyrock Pl. where it mounted the sidewalk and came to final rest after striking a tree.

Orlando suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Stamford Hospital where she died on Sunday, Booth said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 60-year-old Stamford resident, was transported to Stamford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was released after treatment.

The initial investigation indicates that speed and a traffic light violation may have been contributing factors to the crash, Booth said.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking for anyone that may have witnessed the collision or may have any further information to contact us at 203-977-4712

