ID Released For Woman Killed In CT House Fire

A Connecticut woman killed in a single-family home fire has been identified by officials.

The fire, which took place on Elmfield Street home around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 prompted the evacuation of three residents, and killed one, in West Hartford, according to the West Hartford Fire Department.

The person killed, a resident of the home, was identified as Holly Baron, 60, said Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Grimaldi.

When West Hartford firefighters responded to the scene they reported heavy fire from the front of the home, the department said.

Baron was found during a search of a home by firefighters. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

Three people were displaced by the fire and are being offered assistance by the Red Cross as well as the local community, Grimaldi said.

The cause and origin of the fire continue to be under investigation, he added.

"Fires involving casualties are complex, involving multiple agencies and resources, Grimaldi said. "Interviews of witnesses, analysis of fire patterns, and the thorough documentation and evaluation of the scene are important components of a comprehensive investigation."

Due to those factors, Grimaldi believes it will take weeks for a final report.

During this time of heightened awareness, the West Hartford Fire Department will be taking the opportunity to visit homes in the neighborhood of the fire assisting the community with fire safety topics, Grimaldi said.

