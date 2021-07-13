ID Released For Man Who Drowned Off Fairfield County Coast

A Fairfield County man who drowned after being thrown out of a canoe that capsized, along with a friend has been identified.

Lorenzo Macua, age 63, of Norwalk, died from drowning when the canoe capsized off Shippan Point in Stamford on Saturday, July 10, said Meghan Bard, a spokesperson DEEP.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. when Macua and a friend were canoeing off of Long Island Sound in the area off the coast near 280 E. Ocean Drive in Stamford, said Stamford Fire Captian Philip Hayes.

“The rough conditions” in the Sound likely caused the vessel to overturn, officials said.

Initial 911 calls came from residents of Ocean Drive East after they witnessed individuals struggling in the water after their vessel had overturned.

Due to their regular patrol duties, a Stamford Police boat was in the area of Shippan Point when the initial 911 calls were made and were able to reach the scene in less than three minutes.

Upon their arrival, police found four lifeguards from the nearby Woodway Beach Club actively working to try and save the life of a man that had been pulled from the water and was unresponsive and not breathing, Hayes said.

A second man that was in the canoe when it capsized was also found on the shore but was not injured.

The four teenage lifeguards, King Srednicka, Nicholas Radman, Henry Sokolowski, and Christian Carson, work at the Woodway Beach Club and ran several hundred yards down the shoreline after hearing calls for help coming from the water and proceeded to administer CPR.

"The Stamford Police Department and the Stamford Fire Department would like to recognize the efforts of the four lifeguards from the Woodway Beach Club," Hayes said.

