ID Released For Man Gunned Down In Fairfield County

Police have released the identity of Fairfield County man gunned down while standing on a street.

Benjamin Bagley, age 22, of Bridgeport, was killed around 5:24 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, on Union Avenue in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

When Bridgeport officers arrived on the scene they located Bagley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 100 Blackstone St., Appleby said.

He later died at Bridgeport Hospital.

Police are investigating the case and still searching for a suspect in connection with Bagley's death, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-8477.

