ID Released For HS Football Player Killed In Fairfield County Crash

A high school football player in Fairfield County has been identified as the teen who was killed during a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Jordan Martinez, age 17, of Stamford, was killed around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, according to the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

His death has been classified as accidental, and that he died from blunt force trauma to the torso and other areas of the body, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

An initial investigation by Greenwich Police determined Martinez was driving a 2009 Honda Civic westbound on East Putnam Ave when it left the road in the area of Wendle Place and struck a wall.

Martinez was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, said Capt. Mark Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police.

Greenwich Police declined to identify Martinez because he is a juvenile, Zuccerella said.

Martinez was a student-athlete at Westhill High School in Stamford.

The football team tweeted a message following his death: "It breaks our heart to say that our teammate and beloved friend Jordan Martinez passed away last night. Our hearts are with his family and friends."

The Greenwich Police Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call Officer Roger Drenth at 203-622-8014.

