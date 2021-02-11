Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For Food Delivery Man Shot In Back While Working In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
A food delivery man who was shot in the back while working has been identified. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County food delivery driver who was shot while delivering food has been identified.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, at 9:39 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the report of shots fired in the 300 block of Dover Street, Bridgeport, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.

Patrol officers located 28-year-old Phillip Azor, of Bridgeport, who had been shot in the back while delivering food in the area, Gilleran said.

Azor was rushed to an area hospital where he continues to be treated for serious injuries, the captain said.

The Bridgeport Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Migdalia Ayala at 203-581-5201 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

