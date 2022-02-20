I-84 Road-Rage Incident Leads To Exit Ramp Shooting, CT State Police Say

Police have asked the public for information after a vehicle was shot during a road-rage incident in Connecticut.

Police responded to a shooting on the I-91 northbound Exit 33 ramp in Hartford on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to Connecticut State Police.

State Police determined that two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident on I-84 eastbound between Bristol and Hartford.

The two vehicles entered I-91 northbound and exited the interstate at the exit where the shooting happened, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the shooting.

The driver's side door of the vehicle targeted in the shooting sustained a gunshot, and that vehicle crashed into the guardrail at the intersection of Jennings Road and the Exit 33 off-ramp, police reported.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call 860-534-1070 X6045.

