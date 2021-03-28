House Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

A family has been temporarily displaced after a house fire in Fairfield County.

The blaze broke out around 10 a.m. Sunday, March 28 on Live Oak Road in Norwalk.

A neighbor had called 911, saying that there had been a propane tank explosion and that the house was on fire, Norwalk FD Deputy Chief Edward Prescott said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a rear section of the house on fire, but no propane tanks involved, although a gas grill was in the vicinity, according to Prescott.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames which ran the wall of the homes addition and into the roof rafters, said Prescott, who added that the firefighters ventilated the home and checked for fire extension, while overhauling the fire area.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and the residents will be staying with relatives until repairs are made.

Three engines, two trucks, a rescue-and-command car responded, with 25 firefighters.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fire Inspector Dave Burrows.

