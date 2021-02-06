Home Of CT Assistant Superintendent Of Schools Sprayed With Gunfire While Family Inside

The home of a Connecticut assistant superintendent of schools was hit by gunfire while the family was inside.

The shooting took place Friday, Feb. 5, at the home of Assistant Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools, Dr. Paul Whyte.

The family was at home when gunfire opened on their house. No one was physically hurt from the gunfire, but there was exterior damage sustained to their home, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Elicker said he went to visit Whyte and his family after hearing of the shooting.

"I was relieved in this moment, traumatic as it was, to hear that Dr. Whyte and his family were physically unharmed by the gunfire," Elicker said. "We are very lucky in this instance that no one was hurt. This stresses the important work we are doing as a City to stop gun violence in both the short-term and long-term.

The New Haven Police Department is working to get to the bottom of this instance, as well as the many other violent acts that have continued to plague our community, Elicker said.

"To those who continue to wreak havoc in our communities, divide us further with gun violence, and have no respect for the safety of our neighbors: we are putting you on notice. Your violent actions will have real consequences," he added.

Anyone with information pertaining to any ongoing investigations is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

