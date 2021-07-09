Health Inspector Accused Of Groping Waitress At Fairfield County Restaurant

A health inspector in Connecticut has been arrested after he allegedly groped a server during a restaurant inspection in Fairfield County.

Shelton Police arrested 61-year-old New Haven County resident Pran Gjeloshi of Hamden, on Thursday, July 8, after police took a complaint from a 19-year-old server that works at the Shelton restaurant, said Detective Richard Bango.

According to Bango, the server told police that while Gjeloshi was conducting a routine inspection of the restaurant he touched her and made unwanted advances.

Gjeloshi was charged with sexual assault and disorderly conduct and released on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 9.

