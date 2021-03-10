Health Aide Nabbed For Forgery/Theft At Fairfield County Senior Living Facility, Police Say

An aide at a senior living facility has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently cashing a check belonging to one of the home's residents.

Jodian Nunes, age 28, of Stamford, was arrested after police say they received a complaint that a current resident at a senior living facility in Darien had been notified by their bank about a possible fraudulent transaction.

The family member reported a check had been cashed and the check image showed a signature that didn’t match the signature of the victim and the victim had not written a check in years, Darien PD Sgt. James Palmieri said.

The family member stated that the victim had an aide, and they had contacted the company who provided the person assigned, police said.

An employee of the company informed them an aide that had been assigned to the victim had been arrested for stealing credit card information from a client/victim in Norwalk, Palmieri said.

Through investigatory means, it was determined that Nunes had written the victim’s stolen check out to a third party who cashed it through their account and was allowed to keep a portion for themselves while giving the rest to Nunes, police said.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that Nunes had stolen a check from a third client/victim, again depositing it into the account of the third party, Palmieri said.

Based on the above arrest warrants for both victims were sought, and granted, for Nunes who turned herself in to police on Thursday, March 4.

She was charged with:

Two counts of identity theft

Two counts of larceny

Two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery

Two counts of conspiracy to identity theft

Two counts of conspiracy to larceny

Two counts of conspiracy to forgery

Nunes was held on a $150,000 bond.

