Group Of Juveniles Observed In BMW Stolen In Fairfield County, Police Say

A group of minors are at large after allegedly stealing a BMW SUV in Fairfield County and going on a joy ride, police said.

A Dubois Street resident in Darien reported to police that her 2021 white BMW X7 had been stolen overnight on Monday, Oct. 11 after she left it unlocked with the keys in the center console.

According to police, surveillance video from a neighbor showed a dark-colored SUV arrive outside the Dubois Street home shortly after 5:30 a.m. that morning, with two passengers exiting and approaching cars in the area.

The victim was able to provide tracking information, which showed the vehicle in Waterbury, and the BMW was later spotted on I-95 in Fairfield.

Police said that when members of the Auto-Theft Task Force attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped away and exited I-95 before it was later recovered in Bridgeport.

Witnesses said that they observed “seven to eight youths” exit the BMW before getting into a dark-colored BMW SUV and leaving the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

