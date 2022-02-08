Former Fairfield County Police Officer Arrested For Faking Traffic Stops, Police Say

A former police officer has been arrested for alleged computer crimes and forgery for faking traffic stops in Fairfield County.

Edgar Gonzalez, age 31, of Stamford, turned himself in to Norwalk Police on Tuesday, Feb. 8 on a warrant obtained by Norwalk detectives.

According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police Department, in April of 2021, the department received a complaint from a motorist who was notified of having been being involved in a traffic stop, which, according to the driver had never occurred.

An internal review was initiated, and as a result, it was discovered that there were numerous records of car stops reported in Norwalk Police computerized records by then Officer Gonzalez where out-of-state motorists had been cited as having received written warnings for minor motor vehicle violations, Gulino said.

Contact was made with some of the drivers who also alleged that the stops had not occurred, she added.

This prompted a records audit, which determined that Gonzalez had entered false information on numerous occasions over the course of several months, Gulino said.

Gonzalez resigned in June 2021 after serving five years with the patrol division.

In order to prevent future misconduct, the department has initiated random audits of computerized police records, Gulino said.

Chief Thomas Kulhawik said he was "very disappointed in the actions of Mr. Gonzalez, and am thankful that the initial incident was brought to our attention."

Gonzalez was charged with five counts of computer crime and five counts of forgery and held on a $100,000 bond.

