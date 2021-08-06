Former Fairfield County Football Standout Dies During Accidental Shooting

A former Fairfield County teen who was a well-known staple on the football fields has been killed in an accidental shooting in Georgia.

Zyon McDuffie, age 14, was killed on Sunday, Aug. 1, in the home his family had just moved to so his mother could take a new job at a hospital in Union City, Georgia.

Union City police have not released any details surrounding the shooting.

McDuffie grew up in Bridgeport and Stratford and since he was a young boy his whole life was centered around football.

"God made certain people to play football and Zyon was one of them," said Jamie Devitto who organized a GoFundMe effort to help bring his body back to Connecticut for burial.

"From the first day he took the football field, he was a Bulldog. He earned that nickname. His drive for the game and for life was unmistakable," he said.

Besides football, McDuffie was also known for his infectious smile and a laugh that could make your worst day turn around the moment you saw him, said DeVitto.

" No one will ever forget that smile!"

Hundreds of people turned out during a candlelight vigil to celebrate his life on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Devitto said McDuffie "didn’t lose the game, he just ran out of time. You will forever be missed by all of us."

