Former Employee Arrested For 'Ransomware' Scheme At Fairfield County Business, Police Say

A 33-year-old out-of-state man has been arrested on a warrant for allegedly hacking into a former Fairfield County employer's computer system, causing the business to become the victim of a "ransomware" attack.

Yigitali Ercan, of Philadelphia, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 9, for the incident which took place in September in Westport, said Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police.

According to Wolf, the company told police that the former employee hacked into their computer and made some modifications to their website. The next day, the company became the victim of ransomware and were unable to access their work files without paying the "ransom."

After an extensive investigation, detectives developed Ercan as a suspect and it was confirmed that he was a former employee of the company in question. Ercan was interviewed and denied altering the business’s website and locking them out of their files, Wolf said.

Based upon the investigation, an arrest warrant was approved and Ercan was arrested and charged with computer crime.

He was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

