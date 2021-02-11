Fleeing Home Depot Shoplifter Hits Three Vehicles, Police Cruiser In Escape, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are searching for a gold Toyota Camry that allegedly hit three cars, and a police vehicle during a pursuit following alleged shoplifting at a Home Depot.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, when Fairfield Police received a call from Loss Prevention at Home Depot, 541 Kings Highway Cutoff, reporting a known shoplifter was inside the store concealing items, said Lieutenant Antonio Granata.

Upon police arrival, the suspect, described as a Black male, fled in a gold Toyota Camry, with a Connecticut tag AK97634, Granata said.

The vehicle fleeing the scene. Fairfield Police Department

The suspect vehicle struck a police car and two other cars in the parking lot of Home Depot and fled on Kings Highway towards Bridgeport, he added.

During the attempted escape the vehicle also sideswiped a car while negotiating the turns where Black Rock Turnpike and Kings Highway intersect, known as Traffic Circle East.

Officers observed the suspect vehicle traveling on the wrong side of North Avenue nearly hitting additional oncoming cars, Granata said,

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but disengaged due to the suspect's reckless driving and in accordance with statewide police pursuit policy, police said.

The last known location of the suspect vehicle was in the area of North Avenue and Park Avenue in Bridgeport.

The license plate which was affixed to the suspect vehicle is a misuse and does not match the suspect vehicle, Granata said,

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the operator is asked to contact Fairfield Police at 203-254-4808.

