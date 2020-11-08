Five Rescued After Passenger Boat Strikes Rock Jetty

Five people were rescued after a passenger boat became disabled after it struck a rock jetty in Fairfield County.

At approx. 6.30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Stratford Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the incident on the Housatonic River.

A second 911 call said that the 28-foot vessel carrying five people had run aground and was up on the rocks, said Stratford Fire Department-Fire Marshal's Office Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Robert Daniel said.

Stratford Fire dispatched a 16-foot Zodiac to search the area for the vessel.

After approx. 45 minutes and no additional information, the Stratford Marine unit was returning to shore.

Stratford Car 3 received a call from USCG sector Long Island Sound, stating a distress call had been received reporting the vessel in the area of the AFCO Army plant outbound on the Housatonic River.

The USCG had no resources available to respond to the incident, Daniel said.

Stratford Marine Unit 233 was returning from assignment and was added to the incident.

At approx. 8.30 p.m., the vessel was located completely out of the water and listing 45 degrees.

Stratford Marine 233 and Zodiac crews both worked in unison to remove the five individuals and transport them to shore for evaluation, according to Daniel.

Sea Tow assisted in removing the damaged vessel.

Stratford Fire units cleared at 9.30 p.m. and returned to service.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.