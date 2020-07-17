Five Charged After Probe Of Fairfield County Murder, Other Violent Acts

Five suspects are facing charges for their roles in a 2018 Fairfield County murder and string of other violent acts, federal officials announced.

U.S. Attorney John Durham announced that the investigation into a Bridgeport murder in 2018 led to the arrests of five in Connecticut.

The arrests came as part of a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement investigation into the Original North End (ONE), a group based out of the Trumbull Gardens area of Bridgeport.

Those charged include:

Henry “Mills” Flow, 21, of Bridgeport;

Shakale Brantley, also known as “Charlie Wilson,” “Kellz,” and “Man Man,” 20, of Bridgeport;

Antoine Sistrunk, 21, former of Bridgeport;

Ta’Ron “250” Pharr, 20, of Bridgeport;

Jaylen “Jay-Dot” Wilson, 21, of Ansonia and Derby.

Durham said that in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2018, a man was shot and killed and a second woman was shot and suffered serious injuries while both were sitting in a car parked on Union Avenue in Bridgeport.

Surveillance video showed that the shots were fired from a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that had pulled up next to the car and then fled the scene.

Approximately three hours later, a similar Jeep was found burning in Indian Wells State Park in Shelton, Durham said. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Newburgh on Aug. 9, 2018.

A purse belonging to the Jeep’s owner, which was in the Jeep at the time of the theft, was subsequently recovered on Grandview Avenue in Bridgeport, and the owner’s debit card was used at retail locations in Trumbull and Bridgeport.

It is alleged that Floy, Brantley, Pharr and Wilson stole the Jeep and drove it back to Bridgeport. It is further alleged that ONE members murdered the male victim and left the woman with critical injuries. After the murder, Floy, Brantley and Sistrunk attempted to destroy the Jeep and other evidence used in the murder in order to hinder the investigation and prosecution of the murder.

On March 18, 2020, a federal grand jury in Bridgeport returned an indictment charging Floy, Brantley and Sistrunk with one count of accessory after the fact to murder, in violation of the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) statute.

Other alleged incidents the five gang members committed include violent robberies of drug dealers, and violent threats to perceived rivals or potential witnesses.

Floy, Brantley and Sistrunk were charged with with one count of accessory after the fact to VICAR murder. Additionally, Floy, Brantley, Pharr and Wilson are charged with one count of interstate transportation of stolen property.

Brantley was also charged with:

Two counts of interference with commerce by robbery;

Conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery;

Solicitation of witness tampering;

Tampering with a witness by threat.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.