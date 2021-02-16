Firefighters Battle Pair Of Overnight Two-Alarm Blazes In Fairfield County

Firefighters battled two, two-alarm fires hours within each overnight.

The first fire call came in around 11:31 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, at 388 William St., in Bridgeport.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire on multiple floors of a three-story residential duplex, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

"Initial interior crews were ordered out due to untenable conditions, and a second alarm was struck to bring additional personnel to the scene," Appleby said.

Arcing wires presented a major hazard and UI was called to the scene to cut power to the address.

Firefighters were able to knock down the majority of the fire within a short time.

There was no report of occupants at the location, and one firefighter was treated for an injury.

Stratford and Fairfield Fire departments provided mutual aid for station coverage.

The fire cause is under investigation.

The second fire took place around 4:20 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 1603 Barnum Ave., Appleby said.

First arriving companies found a fire in the building and flames coming from the roof.

Due to the layout and construction type of this commercial building, there was considerable heat and fire contained within, and a second alarm was struck for additional resources.

The fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.

The fire cause is under investigation.

