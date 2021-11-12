Fire Causes 'Catastrophic Damage' To CT Residence

A two-story, two-family home in Connecticut suffered "catastrophic" damage during a raging fire, according to state police.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 12, at the home located in Middlesex County at 123 Falls Road, in the Moodus section of East Haddam.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the family residence, said the East Haddam Fire Department.

With help from numerous fire departments, the fire was under control by 4 a.m., the department said.

Mutual aid departments include:

Colchester

East Hampton

Chester

Haddam

Marlborough

Lyme

Connecticut State Police

The structure sustained catastrophic damage and is uninhabitable, the department added.

No injuries were reported.

During the course of the fire, firefighters located the sole occupant of the residence, who resided on the second floor. He was located outside the residence; having managed to escape uninjured.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the East Haddam Fire Marshal’s office with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.

