Fire Breaks Out At Large Estate In Fairfield County

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a large estate in Fairfield County without any injuries to residents.

The blaze broke out at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at the residence on Hillpoint Road in Westport.

According to Assistant Chief Matthew Cohen, of the Westport Fire Department, first arriving units found flames coming from the roof of the home and immediately called for additional backup.

Firefighters inside encountered smoke on the second floor and worked to gain access to the fire and located the fire in an enclosed attic area.

The fire had extended into the roof supports. The fire was extinguished with an interior and exterior attack.

Firefighters were able to isolate the fire to the area of suspected origin and an extensive overhaul of the building was necessary to ensure that the fire was extinguished, and that fire spread was contained, Cohen said.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Additional firefighters were called from Wilton, Norwalk, and Fairfield to cover stations and provide additional support on the scene.

