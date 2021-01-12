Felon On Probation Stopped While Driving 115 MPH With Loaded Gun On I-95, Police Say

A Fairfield County man on probation was allegedly busted with a loaded gun after being stopped for driving 115 mph on I-95.

Giovanni Candelario, 27, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 9, after his white 2014 Acura IIx20, was spotted traveling in excess of 115 mph and weaving through traffic on Route 8 South, south of Exit 8 in Bridgeport, said the Connecticut State Police.

When stopped on I-95, officers found that Candelario had a suspended driver's license and that he was on probation and on the Deadly Weapon Registry, police said.

During an investigation, a search, officers found a loaded .357 Smith and Wesson Revolver in Candelario's waistband, police said.

Candelario was arrested and charged with:

Operating a vehicle on a suspended license

Reckless driving over 85 mph

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal possession of a weapon without in a vehicle

Alter manufacturer serial number

Crim possession of a weapon

Following his arrest, Candelario was transported to Troop G where he was remanded by Adult Probation to the Bridgeport Correctional Center.

