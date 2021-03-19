Family Of Four Struck By Vehicle Crossing Fairfield County Roadway, Police Say

Four members of a family were injured when they were hit by a vehicle while crossing a Fairfield County roadway.

The incident took place in Fairfield around 1:10 p.m., Thursday, March 18, when police received several 911 calls about a group of pedestrians that were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Black Rock Turnpike and Stillson Road.

Responding officers discovered that five pedestrians were attempting to cross Black Rock Turnpike at the intersection of Stillson Road, Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata said.

Four of the pedestrians -- two adults, a 12-year-old and a 4-year-old -- were struck in the crosswalk by a car turning left onto Black Rock Turnpike from Stillson Road, he added.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and remained on the scene.

The four pedestrians suffered minor injuries and were transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

The fifth pedestrian, a 5-year-old, was pushed to safety by one of the adult women.

All five pedestrians are related and live in West Haven.

The female driver of the striking vehicle, a Danbury resident, was not injured.

The on-scene investigation conducted by the Fairfield Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit determined the actions of pedestrians and the driver were contributing factors in this crash.

It was determined the driver of the car complied with all traffic control signals however, had mounted a GPS unit on the left side of the front windshield, obstructing the view of the pedestrians.

Additionally, the crosswalk on Black Rock Turnpike is a controlled crosswalk. Investigators determined the button and the light at the crosswalk were functioning properly but were not used by the pedestrians, Granata said.

"The Fairfield Police Department reminds operators to ensure their windshields are clear from any obstructions to prevent incidents like this from happening," Granata said. "Pedestrians are also reminded to obey pedestrians crossing signals at intersections."

