Fairfield County Woman Scammed Out Of $30,000, Police Say

A persistent fraudster worked around the clock to scheme and defraud a Fairfield County woman out of $30,000, police said.

The Darien Police Department received a complaint on Saturday, Oct. 2 from a Goodwives River Road resident who said that she had been bilked out of $30,000 by a scammer who persistently called her to make several illegal money transfers.

The woman said that the unknown man sent her a text message claiming to be from JP Morgan Bank last week to alert her that there was fraudulent activity on her account.

Police said that the scammer then followed up with a phone call claiming that her account information was stolen from a scamming device in Florida.

The man proceeded to call the suspect every night for a six-day period to gather more personal information to purportedly stop the fraudulent activity on the account, with the victim having the suspect make multiple transfers using “Zelle” to reverse the alleged fraudulent activities.

According to investigators, the victim eventually became more suspicious, contacted the bank directly, and was advised that the Zelle transactions were not legitimate. In total the woman had $30,000 transferred out of her account during the weeklong scam.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have been victimized by a similar scam can contact the Darien Police Department by calling (203) 662-5300.

