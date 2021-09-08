Fairfield County Woman Asleep In Car In Middle Of Roadway Charged With DUI, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was charged with alleged driving under the influence after falling asleep behind the wheel of her car in the middle of a roadway.

Erica Mazzo, age 34, of Stamford, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 30, after Darien Police responded to Birch Road for a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a Honda sedan stopped in the middle of the southbound lane on Birch Road, and Mazzo appeared to be asleep at the wheel, said Sgt. James Palmieri, of the Darien Police.

After several attempts, officers were able to wake Mazzo, who was "extremely confused as to her whereabouts" and what had transpired, Palmieri said.

While speaking with officers, they noted the odor of an alcoholic beverage and put Mazzo through standardized field sobriety testing, which she failed to perform to standard.

Once at headquarters, Mazzo was processed and photographed.

She was released on a $100 bond and is due in court on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

