Fairfield County Woman Accused Of Driving Under Influence With Suspended License

A Fairfield County woman is facing charges after police said she drove a vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license in New Haven County.

The Milford Police Department said officers responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a utility pole in the 1700 block of Boston Post Road at about 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 8.

Lisette Gomez, age 38, of Bridgeport, was arrested, police said. Authorities said Gomez is facing charges of operating under the influence, operating motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, possession of a stolen registration plate and not having insurance

