Fairfield County Woman Accused Of Child Abuse

A 38-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged child abuse.

Magaly Gonzalez, age 38, of Norwalk was arrested on Friday, Jan. 29, by the Norwalk Police following an investigation into injuries to a child that is known to her, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

On Monday, Dec.21, Norwalk Police officers were requested to check on the welfare of a child at the request of the Department of Children and Families.

Information was provided to DCF that the child was observed with an injury. Special Victims Unit took over the investigation and found probable cause to apply for the arrest warrant of Gonzalez, Gulino said.

The warrant was approved, and Gonzalez turned herself in to police, where she was charged with assault and risk of injury to a minor, police said.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and did not require hospitalization, Gulino said.

