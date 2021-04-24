Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Fairfield County Teen Nabbed For DUI After Seen 'Swerving' On Roadway, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Wilderson Ramirez
Wilderson Ramirez Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County teen has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk after being spotted swerving along the roadway.

Wilderson Ramirez, age 19, of Stamford, was arrested around 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, by New Canaan Police after police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Old Stamford Road, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro. 

Responding officers made contact with the vehicle being operated by Ramirez and watched as it was crossing over the double yellow lane and swerving within the travel lane, Ferraro said.

Officers stopped the vehicle and after speaking with Ramirez, detected signs of impairment, police said. 

Ramirez refused to provide a BAC sample. 

He was charged with:

  • DUI
  • Driving without a license
  • Failure to drive right

He was released after posting a $250 bond.

