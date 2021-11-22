Fairfield County Man Who Fired Shots Near Youth Baseball Game Nabbed, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with allegedly firing multiple gunshots just feet away from a youth baseball game earlier this year, causing a large crowd of children and adults to run for safety.

Julian Geter, age 34, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 19, and charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Risk of injury to a minor

Criminal possession of a firearm

Illegal discharge of a weapon

Geter, a convicted felon, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

During a court hearing in Bridgeport, Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton called Geter "a danger to the community."

According to Detective Jeffrey Holtz, of the Bridgeport Police, the shooting occurred while a game was being played on Saturday, May 15, on Opening Day for the Newfield Park Youth Baseball Association.

The incident prompted a community rally at Newfield Park the following day attended by Gov. Ed Lamont, US Senator Richard Blumenthal, Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim, Bridgeport Police Chief Rebecca Garcia and various community leaders who called for action.

"Geter's arrest was the result of the dedication by the Bridgeport Police Department's Detective Bureau," Holtz said.

