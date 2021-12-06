Fairfield County Man Wanted For Murder, Surrenders To Police

A Fairfield County man wanted in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend has surrendered to police.

Miguel Rojas, age 28, of Bridgeport, surrendered to police to face charges in connection to the Friday, Dec. 3 homicide of Jalen Parilla, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency management for Bridgeport.

According to witnesses, Rojas, who has two children with his ex-girlfriend, shot Parilla, age 37, of Stratford.

After the shooting, Parilla was rushed to Saint Vincent's Hospital where he died a short time later.

Following the homicide, police put out an urgent alert looking for Rojas.

Rojas was charged with:

Murder

Use of a firearm in a felony

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Rise of Injury to a child

His bond was set at $1 million.

He will be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 6.

