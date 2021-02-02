Fairfield County Man Robs Three Within 20 Minutes With 4-Year-Old Child In Vehicle, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested after he allegedly robbed three people within 20 minutes of each other while his 4-year-old child was in the vehicle.

Brandon Lasky, age 29, of Shelton, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 28, following the robberies in downtown Shelton, said Shelton Police Det. Richard Bango.

The robberies began around 9 p.m. when the department was first called to Caloroso restaurant for a report that a man robbed an employee leaving work, Bango said.

The employee reported a man approached him with a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money. The employee told police he gave the robber money and the pizza he was holding. He stated after the man robbed him he gave him a hug and stated he was sorry.

The man, identified as Lasky, then robbed a woman at gun point in front of Amici restaurant and then the owner of Tino’s Pizza across the street, Bango said.

An investigation by the Shelton Detective Bureau developed a suspect and Lansky was arrested.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Lasky had a 4-year-old child in the car when he fled the scene. It was also discovered that the firearm used in the robbery was a facsimile and was recovered by detectives, he added.

Lasky was charged with:

Three counts of robbery

Three counts of larceny

Risk of injury to a child.

He was released on a $100,000 bond.

"Although there was an arrest made in this incident, there will still be an increased patrol presence in the downtown area," Bango said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.