Fairfield County Man Robbed Of Cash, Wallet, Lunch At ATM, Police Say

A man was allegedly pushed to the ground and robbed of more than $6,000 in cash, his wallet, and his lunch while attempting to make a deposit at an ATM.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Saturday, March 13m at the People's Bank at 58 Boston Ave., in Bridgeport, said the Bridgeport Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim, who said he was depositing $6,000 at the ATM when a suspect pushed him to the ground, police said.

While on the ground, the suspect stole the money, and the victim's wallet and lunch, they added.

The description of the suspect is a tall man wearing a black hoody and black ski mask. He was with another man waiting in a green vehicle.

After the victim was robbed, the suspect got into a green vehicle and the two fled westbound on Boston Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 203-581-5100.

