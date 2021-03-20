Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Start Of Spring Brings Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Man Nabbed In Convenience Store Robbery, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Shanqueto Pinnock
Shanqueto Pinnock Photo Credit: Ansonia Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for an alleged robbery of a New Haven convenience store. 

Shanqueto Pinnock, 19, of Stratford, was arrested on Wednesday, March 17, for his involvement in the October armed robbery of the S&A Mart at 95 Wakelee Ave. in Ansonia, said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

According to Lynch, Pinnock was one of two men armed with a handgun who entered the store and demanded money from an employee.

Several hundred in cash was taken along with merchandise, police said.

The second man has not been captured. 

Pinnock was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Larceny
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Conspiracy to commit larceny

He is being held on a $350,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.