Fairfield County Man Nabbed In Convenience Store Robbery, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for an alleged robbery of a New Haven convenience store.

Shanqueto Pinnock, 19, of Stratford, was arrested on Wednesday, March 17, for his involvement in the October armed robbery of the S&A Mart at 95 Wakelee Ave. in Ansonia, said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

According to Lynch, Pinnock was one of two men armed with a handgun who entered the store and demanded money from an employee.

Several hundred in cash was taken along with merchandise, police said.

The second man has not been captured.

Pinnock was charged with:

Robbery

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Conspiracy to commit larceny

He is being held on a $350,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.