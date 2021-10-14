Fairfield County Man Nabbed In Connection With Overdose Death, Police Say

Following an investigation that lasted more than a year, a Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs, and faces charges associated with an overdose death.

Rodney Spann, age 26, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Stamford Police on Wednesday, Oct. 13, on charges of the sale of narcotics and conspiracy to sell narcotics.

The investigation into Spann began in September 2020 after a woman died from an overdose, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police Department.

During an investigation into her death, Spann became the focus, Conklin said.

Over the yearlong investigation, an undercover officer from the Darien Police Department made multiple buys from Spann that included various drugs including heroin laced with fentanyl.

Other methods used included cell phone monitoring, surveillance, among others.

On Wednesday, the Stamford Police met with the DEA, the Bridgeport Police, and the Darien Police to serve a search warrant.

Spann was spotted on the street by Bridgeport Police and arrested. When arrested he was carrying various drugs, Conklin said.

During a search of his home on Weber Street, officers found a 9mm Smith & Wesson gun, along with a plethora of drugs including 40 bags of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and 41 folds of fentanyl, in addition to packaging items, police said.

Spann, who is being held on a $500,000 bond, faces multiple additional charges in connection with the woman's overdose death as well as drug possession charges.

Conklin thanked Prosecutor Daniel Cummings from the State Attorney's Office, along with the Darien Police Department for the use of their officer.

"Their dedication to the case helped us move this investigation forward," he said.

