Fairfield County Man Nabbed For Home Invasion, Sex Assault Of Child, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a child and home invasion after an intense manhunt.

The incident took place during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 9, in Norwalk.

The Norwalk Police Department said it received a 911 call from a resident who reported that an intruder had entered their home, sexually assaulted a juvenile inside the home, and then fled.

The caller told officers that they had been awoken by the child screaming, that they saw an intruder running through the house, and that they then saw the person flee out the front door, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police.

Police responded and found the child shaken, terrified, and injured, said police.

The child was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Detective Patrick English and Detective Kristina Lapak of the Special Victims Unit responded to the scene, along with Lieutenant Art Weisgerber from the Crime Scene Unit.

On the evening of Monday, Oct. 18, English was able to locate and apprehend Ilmer Rivera-Zuniga, age 22, in South Norwalk, police said.

The child has since been released from the hospital and faces a long path to recovery, Gulino said.

Rivera-Zuniga, of Norwalk, was charged with:

Home invasion

Kidnapping

The criminal attempt at aggravated sex assault of a minor

Risk of injury to a minor

Assault

Strangulation

He is being held on a $1 million bond,

