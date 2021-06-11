Fairfield County Man Nabbed For At Least Four Bank Robberies, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for a number of bank robberies throughout the area.

Wayne Currier of New Canaan, was arrested by Stratford Police on a warrant for the robberies which took place between October and December of 2020, said Captain Frank Eannotti of the Stratford Police Department.

Currier was developed as a suspect following a collaborative investigation by detectives from Stratford, Fairfield, and New Canaan.

Eannotti did not have the total number of robberies Currier is accused of committing, but he has been charged in four.

Currier, who is being held on a $200,000 bond, was charged with:

Robbery, 10/13/20 Stratford Chase Bank

Robbery, 10/13/20 Fairfield People's Bank

Robbery, 10/28/20 New Canaan People's Bank

Robbery, 12/23/20 Stratford TD Bank

Larceny

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

