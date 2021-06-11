Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Fairfield County Man Nabbed For At Least Four Bank Robberies, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Wayne Currier
Wayne Currier Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for a number of bank robberies throughout the area.

Wayne Currier of New Canaan, was arrested by Stratford Police on a warrant for the robberies which took place between October and December of 2020, said Captain Frank Eannotti of the Stratford Police Department. 

Currier was developed as a suspect following a collaborative investigation by detectives from Stratford, Fairfield, and New Canaan. 

Eannotti did not have the total number of robberies Currier is accused of committing, but he has been charged in four. 

Currier, who is being held on a $200,000 bond, was charged with:

  • Robbery, 10/13/20 Stratford Chase Bank
  • Robbery, 10/13/20 Fairfield People's Bank
  • Robbery, 10/28/20 New Canaan People's Bank
  • Robbery, 12/23/20 Stratford TD Bank
  • Larceny

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.