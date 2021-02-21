Fairfield County Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A Fairfield County man was killed in an overnight crash on Route 8 in New Haven County.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in Derby, according to state police.

Jonathan Perez, age 36, of Bridgeport, was traveling northbound at the Exit 18 off-ramp when his 2021 Hyundai Sonata left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a tree, said police.

The vehicle sustained significant damage, said police.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Troop I at 203-393-4200.

