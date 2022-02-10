Contact Us
Fairfield County Man Killed In Single-Car Crash After Hitting Tree, Police Say

The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County man was killed during a single-car crash.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9 on Daniels Farm Road in Trumbull.

According to Lieutenant Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police Department, arriving officers began rendering medical aid to the victim, Scott Polke, age 59, of Trumbull.

Trumbull EMS transported him to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries, Weir said.

Weir said Polke's vehicle had traveled south on Daniels Farm Road before it collided with a tree near Laurel Street where it came to rest. 

The Trumbull and Fairfield Police Department’s Traffic Divisions are currently investigating the crash.

The cause of the accident and cause of death have not been determined at this time.

Trumbull Police are asking anyone who may have information about the accident to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665.

