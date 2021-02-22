Fairfield County Man Jumps From Bridge Fleeing Police After Crashing Stolen Vehicle On I-95

A Fairfield County man was arrested after jumping off the Q Bridge on I-95 while fleeing from following a vehicle crash in an alleged stolen vehicle.

Abdulrahim Sulaiman, age 34, of Fairfield, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 20, after Connecticut State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the Q Bridge on I-95 in New Haven, said the Connecticut State Police.

When troopers arrived at the scene, Sulaiman fled on foot and jumped off the side of the Q Bridge into the water. He was located in the water by New Haven Police and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, state police said.

During an investigation, state police discovered that Sulaiman was driving a stolen vehicle and had intentionally the vehicle.

Troopers also discovered narcotics.

Upon discharge from Yale New Haven Hospital, Sulaiman was placed under arrest and charged with:

Failure to keep in the proper lane

Evading responsibility

Larceny

Criminal mischief

Interfering/resisting arrest

Assault of a police officer

Possession of a controlled substance in violation

Possession of less than half-ounce of cannabis

Sulaiman was held on a $50,000 surety bond and has a court appearance on Monday, Feb. 22.

