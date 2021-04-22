Fairfield County Man Found Dead Inside Mercedes Van Parked Behind Pennsylvania Hotel

A 51-year-old Connecticut man was found dead inside of a van parked behind a hotel, authorities said.

Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania were called to the Best Western on Providence Avenue in Chester on Tuesday, April 20 where a member of the military found the body in a Mercedes van parked in a spot reserved for military personnel, Chester City Police Captain James Chubb said.

The man was later identified as John Melia, of Stamford, Chubb said.

No foul play was suspected, and Melia's body was recovered by the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

