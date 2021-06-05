Contact Us
Fairfield County Man Driving 'Erratically' Charged With DUI, Police Say

Darien Police arrested a Bridgeport man for allegedly driving drunk and hitting a parked vehicle.
A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged DUI after he was seen driving by police driving erratically.

Dennis Dickerson, age 36, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, May 24 by Darien Police after an officer spotted him driving erratically on Post Road near Center Street.

The vehicle also had a front passenger's side flat tire. 

As the officer attempted to position his vehicle behind Dickerson's vehicle, Dickerson hit a legally parked car on the eastbound side of the Post Road, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

A stop was conducted and the officer said that while talking with Dickerson he noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, Palmieri said.

When asked, Dickerson admitted to consuming alcohol. He was given standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to standard. 

After failing the test,  Dickerson was arrested and charged with DUI and driving in an improper lane.

He refused breathalyzer testing. 

Dickerson was released on an $80 bond and is due in court on Thursday, June 24. 

