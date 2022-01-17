Fairfield County Man Charged With Sexual Assault, Police Say

Following a months-long investigation, a Fairfield County man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault.

Shawn Santoro, age 33, of Trumbull, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 14 by the Newtown Police and charged with one count of sexual assault.

According to police, the arrest was the culmination of a several month-long investigation by the Newtown Police Department's Patrol Division, and Detective Bureau, into a reported sexual assault, the department said.

Santoro was released on a $100,000 surety bond.

