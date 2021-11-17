Fairfield County Man Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Child, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with numerous counts of allegedly sexually abusing a child over a time period of more than five years.

Fernando Cachina, age 86, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 16, for 19 counts of sexual assault charges.

In April, the Monroe Police Department Detective Division received the report of child sexual abuse that had taken place in Monroe.

During the investigation, detectives determined the sexual abuse of the minor by Cachina had been taking place over a period of five years at his home in Monroe, according to Lt. Stephen Corrone, of the Monroe Police Department.

Cachina was charged by warrant with:

Three counts of risk of injury to a child

Six counts of illegal sexual contact with minor under 13 years old

Five counts of sexual assault in the first-degree

Two counts of Sexual Assault in the third-degree

Sexual Assault

Three counts of unlawful restraint

Cachina was released on a $175,000 bond.

He will be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

