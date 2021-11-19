Fairfield County Man Charged After 'Annoying' Woman At Area Grocery Store, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been issued a misdemeanor summons for "annoying" a woman at an area grocery store by asking her if she was free.

Claude Davis, age 48, of the Town of Fairfield, was charged on Wednesday, Nov. 17, with breach of peace after he allegedly grabbed the woman by her arm as she was walking into the Stop & Shop at 760 Villa Ave., in Fairfield.

According to Lt. Edward J. Weihe, of the Fairfield Police, after grabbing her arm, Davis asked her if there was anything in the store for free.

When she answered no, he asked if she was free and grabbed her arm to pull her toward the exit, Weihe said.

The woman was able to hold back and Davis left the store on foot.

